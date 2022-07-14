Telangana: Application deadline for 1st yr Intermediate extended

Hyderabad: The Telangana Intermediate School Education Department on Wednesday extended the due date for admission into 1st Year Intermediate courses (English Medium) up to July 17.

According to a press release, SSC graduates are enabled to apply online for admission to courses provided by model schools including MPC, BIPC, MEC, and CEC.

The deadline for applications has been extended from July 10 to July 17. For further information, students can visit the website.

On June 30, Telangana state education minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy and the Board of School Education released the SSC exam results.