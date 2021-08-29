Telangana: Applications invited for vocational courses

By Sakina Fatima|   Published: 29th August 2021 5:29 pm IST
Government of Telangana Logo (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The state institute of vocational education, commissionerate of intermediate education on Saturday has invited online applications from various institutions running short-term vocational courses (Fatafat Naukari courses) for the academic year 2021-2022.

Managements of all intermediate, degree, polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions offering short-term vocational courses in the State can apply on the website from August 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Students wishing to register for short-term vocational courses can visit the website and submit application online by selecting a course and affiliated institution beside pay fee of Rs 200 on or before September 30, 2021.

Course schedule

  • Duration of the course (online mode) starting from September 6, 2021 to December 5, 2021.
  • Hall tickets and NRs will be issued online to the institutions on November 20, 2021.
  • Internal exams will be conducted online before December 6, 2021.
  • Conduct of OJT external exams and submitting marks through online and to DIEO before December 8, 2021.
  • Submission of external valued answer scripts sealed by the external examiner to the DIEO is December 7 and December 8, 2021.

Schedule of theory exams

Module I

December 9, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Module II

December 9, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Module III

December 10, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.

  • Conduct of spot valuation is in the fourth week of December 2021.
  • Declaration of result will be in the first week of January, 2022.

