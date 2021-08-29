Telangana: Applications invited for vocational courses

Hyderabad: The state institute of vocational education, commissionerate of intermediate education on Saturday has invited online applications from various institutions running short-term vocational courses (Fatafat Naukari courses) for the academic year 2021-2022.
Managements of all intermediate, degree, polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions offering short-term vocational courses in the State can apply on the website from August 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021.
Students wishing to register for short-term vocational courses can visit the website and submit application online by selecting a course and affiliated institution beside pay fee of Rs 200 on or before September 30, 2021.
Course schedule
- Duration of the course (online mode) starting from September 6, 2021 to December 5, 2021.
- Hall tickets and NRs will be issued online to the institutions on November 20, 2021.
- Internal exams will be conducted online before December 6, 2021.
- Conduct of OJT external exams and submitting marks through online and to DIEO before December 8, 2021.
- Submission of external valued answer scripts sealed by the external examiner to the DIEO is December 7 and December 8, 2021.
Schedule of theory exams
Module I
December 9, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.
Module II
December 9, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm.
Module III
December 10, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.
- Conduct of spot valuation is in the fourth week of December 2021.
- Declaration of result will be in the first week of January, 2022.