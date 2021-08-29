Telangana: Applications invited for vocational courses

Hyderabad: The state institute of vocational education, commissionerate of intermediate education on Saturday has invited online applications from various institutions running short-term vocational courses (Fatafat Naukari courses) for the academic year 2021-2022.

Managements of all intermediate, degree, polytechnic colleges, NGOs and other institutions offering short-term vocational courses in the State can apply on the website from August 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021.

Students wishing to register for short-term vocational courses can visit the website and submit application online by selecting a course and affiliated institution beside pay fee of Rs 200 on or before September 30, 2021.

Course schedule

Duration of the course (online mode) starting from September 6, 2021 to December 5, 2021.

Hall tickets and NRs will be issued online to the institutions on November 20, 2021.

Internal exams will be conducted online before December 6, 2021.

Conduct of OJT external exams and submitting marks through online and to DIEO before December 8, 2021.

Submission of external valued answer scripts sealed by the external examiner to the DIEO is December 7 and December 8, 2021.

Schedule of theory exams

Module I

December 9, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Module II

December 9, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm.

Module III

December 10, 2021 from 10 am to 12 pm.

Conduct of spot valuation is in the fourth week of December 2021.