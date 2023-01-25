Telangana: Applications invited from BC students to study abroad

Hyderabad: Telangana government’s Backward Classes Welfare department has introduced ‘Mahatma Jyothiba Phule BC Overseas Vidya Nidhi’ financial assistance for BC (Backward caste) and EBC (Economically Backward Class) students.

BC and EBC graduates who wish to pursue their post-graduation abroad are eligible to avail of the assistance.

Candidates who fall below the age of 35 years as on July 1 this year and have a family income less than Rs 5 lakh per annum are eligible to apply.

A minimum of 60 percent marks or equivalent grade in graduation degree in Engineering /Management/ Pure Sciences/ Agriculture Sciences Medicine and Nursing /Social Sciences/ Humanities is mandated.

Only those candidates who have received COE I-20 and VISA shall apply to avoid unnecessary complications

More information and registration under the scheme guidelines are available online at the website.

The registration process will begin on February 1 and end on February 3.