Telangana: Applications open for sports coach at Tribal schools

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tribal Welfare department is inviting applications for the position of sports coaches in Tribal Welfare Model sports schools.

Mentioned below are the schools which have vacancies for the year 2022-23:

AHS (Boys) Jatarala in Adilabad district, AHS (Boys) Knerrasani in Badadei-Kothagudem district, AHS (girls ) Kachnapally at Bhadadri-Kothagudem district and Water Sports Academy at Bowenpally in Hyderabad.

All these institutes have vacancies in various sports including Kabaddi, Archery, Kayaking, Canoering and Sailing. National sportsmen/women who hold a one year diploma in sports are eligible for the job.

Interested candidate can submit resumes via email at sportsofficetwd@gmail.com. The candidates must attach all required documents with their resumes. For downloading application forms and further details you may visit Telangana Welfare Department website.

The candidate could also submit their resumes at Academic Cell, Office of the Commissioner of Tribal Welfare, DSS Bhavan, Masab Tank. The last date to apply is July 14.