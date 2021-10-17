Telangana: Appointments in minority institutions to be made soon

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Government may soon hold elections for the chairmen and other officials’ election for the Telangana Minority Commission, Minority Finance Corporation, Telangana Urdu Academy, and the Telangana Haj Committee.

The appointment issue was raised during the current assembly session. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao indicated that the vacant positions shall be filled after the Dussehra festival and Huzurabad Assembly constituency election.

The Telangana Minority Finance Corporation’s performance has come to a standstill. In the absence of Chairman and managing director, many schemes of the Corporations exist merely on paper.

The term of the Urdu Academy Chairman Rahimuddin Ansari has come to an end recently. Similarly, the term of the Haj committee chairman has long ended and there is an urgent need for the appointment of its chairman and its members.

The term of the state Wakf Board will end in February 2022. But in the current board, no nomination has been made since 2018 for MLA, MLC or Member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha categories.

Moreover, the reorganization of the Wakf Board is also due, which is a long-drawn process. It is likely that the State Government may announce the Board’s election along with the elections of other minority Institutions.

During the assembly session, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi sought the appointments of Chairmans and other officials of the minority Institutions and corporations. In the absence of the Chairman and officials of these institutions the minority welfare schemes are suffering for the past two years

According to sources, the Chief Minister is likely to make a decision for the election to commence during the next few weeks.

There are many TRS leaders who are campaigning for different positions in minority institutions. Six seats of the Council are also up for grab and the minority leaders are actively campaigning for the same.