Telangana, AP’s United Muslim Forum condemns Raja Singh’s remarks

the forum requests the government to take action against the accused and appeal to the Muslims to take action legally and register their case and protest against Raja Singh.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 24th August 2022 7:49 pm IST
Prophet remarks: Telangana BJP disassociates itself from Raja Singh
BJP MLA Raja Singh

Hyderabad: United Muslim Forum Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have expressed concern over the remarks made by Telangana MLA Raja Singh on Prophet Muhammad and has appealed to the leaders of other religious beliefs and Muslims to stand against it.

In a press release, the United Muslim Forum Telangana and Andhra Pradesh stated that Muslims can tolerate everything but the insult of their Prophet cannot be tolerated.

The forum alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party and its allied organizations are trying to divide society and incite hatred and bigotry among the people.

The press release stated that Raja Singh is a habitual criminal and has in the past made several insulting remarks against Muslims.

Furthermore, the forum also requested the government to take action against the MLA and has appealed to the Muslim community to take legal action, register complaints and protest against Singh’s comments.

