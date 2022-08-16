Telangana: Aqua Hub in Mid Manair to provide 10K jobs, says KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) minister KT Rama Rao on Monday stated that setting up the proposed Aqua Hub in the Mid Manair Dam will be a turning point for fisheries.

He said that the facility, which is approximately around Rs 2,000 crore would guarantee employment for 10,000 people. The project will be invested by Ananda Group, Fresh Home, and US-based CP Aqua Group.

During the Independence Day celebrations, the minister was addressing the people of Sircilla, as how every Indian is indebted to the freedom fighters who gave up their lives for the nation. He also hoisted the national flag along with collector Anuraag Jayanti.

He also praised the weavers of Sircilla, who made about Rs 1.2 crore national flags at 5,000 power loom units. Counting the developments done by the TRS government in the State, the minister said, “Telangana is the only state to have introduced schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema, and 24×7 power supply to the farmers. We are also proud of having launched the first-of-its-kind insurance scheme for weavers.”

He further stated that the government will be setting up the largest fisheries facility. He said, “An MoU has been signed with a US-based fish organisation to set up the country’s biggest Aqua Hub in the Mid Manair Dam. The facility will be spread over 367 acres.”