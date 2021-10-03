Telangana: Armed Forces College to train girls for NDA

Hyderabad: The Telangana Social Welfare Residential Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College for Women will begin training for students in the first week of October for the National Defence Academy exam.

The college will lay emphasis on testing the basic knowledge of students in twelve subjects including mathematics, English, and chemistry among others. The students will have to secure at least 40% in each subject to qualify.

Speaking about the preparation for the NDA entrance founder and director of the college Major Usha Sharma said, “NDA is considered to be one of the toughest examinations in the country, we are going to concentrate on training students for the written test”, according to a Times of India report. It is to be noted that the duration of the written test for the NDA entrance is 5 hours.

Sharma further told TOI that post the written exam, students will be trained for the Service Selection Boards test. The director of the college also happens to be the first woman officer of the Indian Army to come from Andhra Pradesh.



