Telangana: Around 73 percent students study in English medium schools

Hyderabad: In Telangana state, most of the students prefer studying in English medium schools. It is evident by a report presented by the Department of School Education.

As per the report, 73 percent of the students are studying in the English medium government schools.

In the report, it is stated that more students are preferring to take admissions into the English medium schools whereas only 23 percent of the students wished to take admissions into Telugu medium schools. After analyzing the admissions of the students in the 2019-20 academic year, the United District Information System for Education (UDISE) has prepared this report. This report has covered the students of the government schools, MPPS, ZPHS, KGBV, Residential Societies, Social Welfare, Tribal Welfare, BC Welfare, Minority Schools, Model Schools and Private Aid Schools.

According to the report, there are 40,898 schools in Telangana State. Out of them, 10,500 schools are private schools and the remaining are government, private aided, minority residential, and welfare schools.

In spite of the private schools being less in numbers compared with the government-run schools, it was found that more number of students are studying in the private schools.

In the state, there are 62,78,509 students studying from first to the tenth standard in the schools. Out of them, 34,88,680 students are studying in private schools. Similarly, there is a total of 2,76,888 teachers in the state out of which 1,28,440 teachers are employed in private schools. The report mentions that for every 23 students, there is one teacher.

According to one more finding of the report, the dropout rate of the students from the schools is also high. It was noted that 15.43 percent of the students have discontinued their education between the first to the fifth standard. The report mentions that Rs.9,411 crores were spent in the year 2017-18 whereas Rs.9712 crores in 2018-19 by the government.