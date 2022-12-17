Telangana: Asha workers hold 48-hour protest over unpaid dues

Hyderabad: 574 Asha workers affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) held a 48-hour dharna in front of the Collectorate in Wanaparthy district, Karimnagar town on December 16, demanding the state government address their problems and clear salary arrears.

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) District secretary, Edla Ramesh claimed that the government had a stubborn attitude toward the issues facing Accredited Social Health Activist (Asha) workers. Prior leprosy surveys, Kanti Velugu payments, and unpaid arrears on the 16-month COVID-19 risk allowance are all still due.

In addition to surveying the medical department, Asha employees also surveyed the election and exam departments. But they received not a single rupee in compensation for their labour. They urged the government to set a fixed wage for Asha employees and to compensate them further for overtime work.

After Telangana was created, the KCR government, which had pledged to give job security and health security, overlooked the issues facing Asha workers, according to Ramesh. Each employee should receive the minimum wage of Rs. 26, 000 based on current prices. He claimed that the government was exploiting Asha employees by not paying the minimum salary and by not providing ESI and PF facilities.

CITU district vice president Gudicandula Satyam, district assistant secretary Punnam Ravi, Asha Union district president and general secretaries Rangaveni Sharada and Marella Srilata, B Lalitha were present.

Protesters are seen shouting slogans like “We do not want temporary wages; we demand permanent salaries like other states.”