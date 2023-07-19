Telangana Assembly polls: EC designates EROs, DEOs in 119 constituencies

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Telangana Assembly polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has designated Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and District Election Officers (DEOs) for all the 119 assembly constituencies and 33 districts in the state.

“These officers will play a vital role in managing the electoral rolls, ensuring accurate voter registration and maintaining electoral data integrity, the release informed,” stated a press release on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the collector and district magistrate VP Gautham announced that training and awareness campaigns for EVMs and VVPATs would begin district-wide in preparation for the polls on June 20.

A total of 3100 ballot units (BUs), 2403 control units (CUs), 2359 voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) systems, and each electronic voting machine (EVM) were given to the district administration.

“Engineers from the Electronic Corporation of India (ECI) performed the first level checking (FLC) of the EVMs and VVPATs from June 25 to July 9 in the presence of national and state-recognized political parties,” said the collector.

“During the FLC, 3000 buses, 2390 CUs, and 2343 VVPATs were certified,” added Gautham.