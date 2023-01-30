Telangana Assembly polls: Eight seats in Hyderabad to see tough political battle

Hyderabad: In the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana State that are scheduled to be held in the current year, eight seats in Hyderabad are likely to see a tough political battle.

Out of fifteen assembly seats in Hyderabad, voters in seven seats are usually in favours of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). However, the outcomes of the polls in the other eight assembly seats are uncertain.

Though the real fight is likely to be between Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the vote division between these two parties may benefit Congress too.

In 2018, out of 15 seats, only one seat was won by BJP.

List of assembly seats in Hyderabad

Out of 15 seats, AIMIM has won seven seats.

Musheerabad (BRS) Malakpet (AIMIM) Amberpet (BRS) Khairatabad (BRS) Jubilee Hills (BRS) Sanathnagar (BRS) Nampally (AIMIM) Karwan (AIMIM) Goshamahal (BJP) Charminar (AIMIM) Chandrayangutta (AIMIM) Yakutpura (AIMIM) Bahadurpura (AIMIM) Secunderabad (BRS) Secunderabad Cantt. (BRS)

BJP aims to repeat GHMC success

BJP which has won 48 seats in the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election is aiming to repeat its success in the upcoming assembly polls in Telangana State.

After increasing the number of seats in GHMC from four to 48, the party is focusing on segments like Khairatabad, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Goshamahal, Karwan, Nampally, Jubilee Hills and Sanathnagar. The party leaders are touring the constituencies.

While union minister Kishan Reddy is focusing on the Amberpet assembly constituency, Raja Singh is active in Goshamahal. Other leaders are also active in eight assembly seats in Hyderabad.

BRS relies on development including roads, flyovers in Hyderabad

The ruling party in Telangana is relying on developmental works including roads, cable bridges, and flyovers in Hyderabad.

BRS is also highlighting its welfare schemes such as Dalit Bandhu, Kalyana Lakshmi, etc.

Though the share of BRS in the GHMC election was reduced from 99 to 56 in 2020, it is likely to win most of the eight assembly seats in Hyderabad.