By News Desk 1 Published: 18th August 2020 6:42 am IST
Telangana Assembly session to start on September 7

Hyderabad, Aug 17 : The Telangana Assembly’s Monsoon Session will start on September 7, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao announced on Monday.

The Chief Minister took the decision after consultation with his cabinet colleagues at his official residence Pragati Bhavan.

Since various key issues regarding the state need to be debated and decided, Rao directed that the session be conducted for 20 days.

KCR, as Rao is popularly known, said the session should have at least 15 working days.

He asked the ministers and officials to get ready for the ensuing session. He said various bills and resolutions would be tabled during the session and announcements would be made on key policy issues.

Rao asked Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy and Legislature Secretary Narasimha Charyulu to make arrangements for conducting the session while ensuring social distancing as per the Covid-19 norms.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

