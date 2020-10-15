Telangana: At least 50 people died in heavy rains, flash floods

SameerUpdated: 15th October 2020 10:18 pm IST

Hyderabad: At least 50 people died in the torrential rains and flash floods in Telangana in the last few days, the state government said on Thursday.

Eleven deaths reported in GHMC area

Eleven of the deaths were reported from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area, officials said at a review meeting held by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, an official release said.

Citing preliminary estimates, Rao said the state suffered losses to the tune of over Rs 5,000 crore in the heavy rains that led to flooding of several low-lying areas on Wednesday with the state capital being the worst hit.

Relief and rehabilitation works

He has written to Prime Minister Narednra Modi urging him to release Rs 1,350 crore immediately for relief and rehabilitation works, the release added.

Source: PTI

