Telangana: Awareness campaign for Gulf migrant held in three districts

Hyderabad: Pravasi Mithra labor union on Friday conducted awareness programs for repatriated migrant workers from the Gulf in three Districts of Telangana under the slogan ‘Justice for Wage Theft’.

The three districts of Telangana included Adilabad district, Jagtial district and Rajanna sircilla District.

The union leaders explained how to recieve the unpaid salaries, gratuity, and end of service benefits from the Gulf employers who came back empty handed from Gulf in the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Union leaders Swadesh Parkipandla, Amarnath Gawale and Kommu Shashimala participated in the campaign at Utnoor in Adilabad District.

Adilabad District

Jayapal Nallala at Mothe village and Raji Reddy Saindla at Buggaram village of Jagtial District conducted the programs.

Jagtial District

Bhanu Chander Konda and Thota Dharmendra interacted with migrants at Gudem village in Musthabad Mandal of Rajanna sircilla District.

Rajanna sircilla District

“We are preparing for a legal battle in foreign labor courts in collaboration with the Indian embassies abroad and international organizations,” Shashimala kommu said.

Victims of the wage theft can contact the union at the helpline number: +91 62817 63686