Telangana bags two awards in ‘Health and Fit Nation’ category

Hyderabad: Telangana has bagged two special awards under the category ‘Health and Fit Nation’ on the occasion of Universal Health Coverage Day-2021 function held in New Delhi on Monday, December 13, 2021.

Telangana has secured first place in the country for conducting wellness activities and emerged second for conducting screening of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) at sub-centre level during the ‘Health and Fit Nation’ campaign.

The awards were handed over to State health authorities by Union Minister of State (MoS) for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar.

Photo: Harish Rao/Twitter

“I congratulate the health care workers for launching such unique initiatives across all the sub-centres and primary health care centres. Telangana has continued to remain a health champion by taking up such unique initiatives,” Telangana Today quoted reporting Health Minister T Harish Rao.

As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) organized the “Health and Fit Nation” campaign between September 16 and December 13 in all subsidiary primary health care facilities in the country. To be eligible for the awards, the sub-centers had to screen at least 100 NCDs patients, conduct at least 10 health activities and create digital healthcare IDs for at least 100 patients.