Telangana: Bandi calls for Harish Rao’s ousting from health ministry

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that Telangana health minister T Harish Rao and the state’s director of public (DPH) G Srinivasa Rao were responsible for the death of four women in Ibrahimpatnam’s family planning operation.

Sanjay demanded chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to immediately sack and suspend the director of medical department and health minister Rao.

“Empty statements are not enough. If the CM actually cares, he needs to issue suspensions,” said Sanjay.

BJP MP Bandi Sanjay speaking 2 media in Hyd on Tuesday, demanding to remove Health Minister T Harish Rao nd Director DPH Srinivas Rao after 4 women died after undergoing Laproscopy sergery. Express video @RVKRao2 @XpressHyderabad @NewIndianXpress @Kalyan_TNIE @bandisanjay_bjp pic.twitter.com/KvR0AV9rLd — R V K Rao (@RVKRao2) September 6, 2022

Sanjay further claimed that even suicides as a result of poverty and deaths as a result of government negligence have been normalised in Telangana.

“All victims of family planning surgery are working poor. It hurts to visit them. Moreover, the director of health, who is responsible for this incident, will be appointed as the investigating officer of the same issue. Isn’t that similar to giving keys to a thief?” questioned Sanjay.

The BJP chief argued that there is strong confidence among officials that no matter what they do the TRS government will appoint them as MLCs in the future.

Sanjay further claimed that no a single female doctor was present at the surgery camp. At least no tests were conducted by female doctors on the victims.

“Shouldn’t health minister Harish Rao be held accountable?” asked Sanjay.