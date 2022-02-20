Telangana: Bandi Sanjay calls AIMIM traitors, invokes love jihad

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday termed Majlis Ittihad-ul Muslimeen as traitors’ party.

The state BJP chief said that India has “given them” shelter and recognised them as citizens. He further added that AIMIM avails the services of the country, and praises others. The BJP leader called upon people to plan on how to drive Majlis leaders away from India.

Kumar went on to urge the attendees to stop watching television and educate their children about Hinduism. Addressing a gathering at Medchal on the occasion of Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, Kumar said, “There is need to educate our children regarding the history of Shivaji Maharaj who fought against the Mughals to protect Hindus.”

The opposition leader stressed that the BJP is not against any religion, but it would not let go of people who insult Hindu Gods. Stirring up the issue of love jihad, Kumar asked, “Why should we tolerate if anyone tries to harm our women in the garb of love jihad?”