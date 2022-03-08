Telangana: Bandi Sanjay calls for protests over suspension of BJP MLAs

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar has called for a state-wide protest against the suspension of three MLAs of his party during the state budget session on Monday.

On Monday, three MLAs from the BJP – T Raja Singh, M Raghunandan Rao, and Eatala Rajender – were suspended for allegedly obstructing the assembly sessions while the finance minister T Harish Rao presented his annual state budget speech.

Speaking to the media at the BJP office at Nampally, Sanjay Kumar claimed that the suspension was pre-planned by the TRS. “Chief Minister KCR is afraid that the TRS misrule would be exposed if BJP MLAs who had fought for the statehood of Telangana entered the Assembly,” he alleged.

Condemning the manner in which the arrest of the MLAs took place, Sanjay Kumar warned that he would not hesitate for a legal fight against the injustice.

The suspended MLAs met state governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and submitted a memorandum against their suspension. They also explained how they were all suspended when MLA Raja Singh wanted to draw the attention of the Speaker of the House.