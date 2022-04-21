Telangana: Bandi Sanjay writes to KCR demanding swift loan waiver for farmers

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) state president Bandi Sanjay wrote to Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) demanding an update on farmer loan waivers, protection for tenant farmers, and implementation of farmer welfare schemes on Thursday. He demanded that an immediate loan waiver be issued by the government for the sake of their welfare.

In his letter, Sanjay said that 14 lakh tenant farmers have no security and have been protesting for help from the state government.

“Many of them reached out to me during my ‘Padyatra’ and let me know of their issues regarding their debts. The farmers are agitated over not receiving any help from the government.” he said.

He further wrote, “out of rupees 20,164.20 crores that Telangana Rashtriya Samithi (TRS) promised to the farmers in 2018, only rupees 1,144.38 crores have been released in the past four years.”

The BJP chief then said that the bills submitted by farmers worth Rs 857 crore are still pending with the state ministry of finance. “These farmers who have submitted their bills, fall under the category of debts under Rs 50,000. This is leading to immense trouble for the farmers, it is impacting their livelihoods,” he added.