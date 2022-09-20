Telangana: Bandi Sanjay flays KCR on suspected food poisoning case in govt school

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday slammed chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on the case of suspected food poisoning in Kagaznagar Minority Residential School in Kumuram Bheem-Asifabad district due to which 31 children reportedly fell ill and were moved to the hospital.

“Nearly 31 students of Kagaznagar Minority Residential School reportedly fell ill after having dinner & were shifted to hospital Children cannot Vote, So father of votebank politics KaChaRa doesn’t care for them ! Are kids of #TwitterTillu being served such food ?” he asked on Twitter.

Soon after receiving the information, police rushed students to Kagaznagar hospital for treatment.

After the incident, a few other students of the school alleged that they were getting low quality food for the past three days. The students also said that they were finding small insects in the food that was served to them.

As word spread about the incident, local media persons reached the school but the staff did not allow them to enter the premises.

District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) Prabhakar Reddy said the condition of the students was stable. He ordered an inquiry into the incident.

Officials said it appeared that due to the shortage of staff, rice was not washed before cooking.

A recent study by an NGO revealed that 1,100 students in the government-run school suffered food poisoning during 2022.

It seems that the issue of substandard quality of food is not limited to schools in Telangana.

Recently, girl students of Osmania University (OU) stage a sit-in protest over the quality of food that was being served in the varsity hostel.

Students from hostel number 3 of Ladies Hostel Complex has recently protested on the campus alleging that they found a broken bangle piece in the food that was served by the hostel.

A few months back, over 100 students of the Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge and Technologies (RGUKT) at Basara town in Telangana’s Nirmal district took ill due to suspected food poisoning.