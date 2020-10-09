Telangana: ‘Bathukamma’ Saree distribution from today

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the Bathukamma Festival, the Telangana government will distribute the sarees fourth year in a row among the needy women from today.

Distribution of Bathukamma Sarees to Baneficiries (FSC card holder ladies) at Prof. Jaya Shankar Community Hall,NRR Puram Site3, Borabanda,

Bathukamma is the floral festival of Telangana celebrated around Dussehra. Singing and dancing around specially arranged flowers, women celebrate Bathukamma across the state. The nine-day folk festival symbolizes the state’s rich cultural identity.

Distribution of sarees from today-October 9:

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has made the arrangements for the distribution of sarees in the city.

Adhering the COVID-19 guidelines, MLAs, MPs, Local representatives, and other public representatives will be distributing the sarees in their respective divisions.

Coupons will be handed over to eligible women in advance to avoid gatherings or crowds and, it will be distributed, as per fair price shop limits.

In GHMC limits 15.38 lakh, Bathukamma sarees are to be distributed and have already been dispatched to the 30 municipal circles.

The Special officers are appointed to monitor the distribution and, sarees will be distributed till, October 14.