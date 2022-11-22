Telangana BC Commission demands review of OBC Creamy Layer ceiling

Hyderabad: Telangana Commission for Backward Classes, Chairman, V Krishnamohan Rao made a plea to Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to consider the demand for an upper ceiling limit of Rs.15 lakh for the Other Backward Class (OBC) Creamy layer.

“Creamy layer” refers to the socially and economically advanced members of the OBCs.



Krishnamohan in a letter addressed to PM Modi said that the income of the creamy layer which was fixed at Rs 8 lakh in 2017, due for a review in 2020, has expired in 2021.

The National Commission for Backward Classes however had recommended an income ceiling limit of Rs 15 lakhs in 2015 to determine the Creamy Layer within OBCs which has not been considered to date.

The Chairman insisted on a mandatory review of the ‘OBC Layer Policy’ in every three years.

He further stated that the OBC people have suffered due to an almost three-year delay in the policy review which was supposed to happen in 2020.