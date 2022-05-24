Telangana BC Commission to visit Karnataka on Wednesday

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Commission for Backward Classes (TSCBC) delegation is going to visit Karnataka on Wednesday, May 25.

The Telangana team is led by the Commission’s Chairman Dr. Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao and members Ch Upendra, Shubhpradh Patel Nooli, K Kishor Goud and are scheduled to meet their counterparts, Karnataka Backward Class Commission (KBCC) Chairman Jayaprakash Hegde and his team.

The Telangana team will discuss in detail, the caste data enumeration conducted by the KBCC, methodology, and procedures adopted during the survey.

TSCBC has been tasked by Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to research BC reservation implementation in various states. The objective of the report is to assess the percentage of reservations that can be extended to BCs in Telangana’s local body elections while keeping in mind the Supreme Court’s 50 percent overall cap.

The Commission continues its study on the recommendations to be made on the issues of Determination of BC Reservations in Local Body elections, modernization of traditional occupations of backward classes, and improvement of livelihood standards of the BCs in the state.

The TSCBC had earlier visited Tamil Nadu (TN) and met with TN CM MK Stalin on May 13. The members of the commission spoke to Stalin about the activities they will soon be taking up. They told him about the collection of quantifiable data, reservation percentages, and methods of effectively collecting information from the concerned government authorities.