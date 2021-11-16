Telangana: Bhupalpally on high alert after Naxalite encounter in Maha

Bhupalpally: High alert has been sounded in the Bhupalpally district of Telangana after the recent Naxalite encounter in Maharashtra.

In the encounter which took place in a jungle of the Gadchiroli district, Maharashtra on Saturday, 26 Maoists died, New Indian Express reported.

After the encounter, Bhupalpally police is utilizing all its resources to keep a tab on the movement of Maoist activists as the district shares border with Sironcha area in Gadchiroli.

Apart from massive vehicle search operations, the cops are interacting with tribals in Kaleshwaram and Kataram areas to gather information regarding the banned group, New Indian Express reported.

Giving details over the development, Kataram DSP Bonala Kishan said that security forces have been deployed at Kaleshwaram project pump houses. Cops have also requested tribals not to cooperate with Maoists.

Security of Central Security forces beefed up after Naxalite encounter

Meanwhile, the security of the Central security forces deployed in the Maoist affected states has been beefed up after an intelligence input that forces’ bases in the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) areas may be attacked in retaliation.

Sources revealed that after the arrest of top Maoist leader Kishan Bose in Jharkhand on November 11 and a successful operation by the Maharashtra Police in Gadchiroli on Saturday, killing 26, the Maoists are on the back foot and may attack security forces in revenge.

The battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are deployed in the LWE affected areas.