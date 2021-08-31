Telangana: BIE extends last date for admission into Inter first year

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Monday announced that the last date for admissions into the Intermediate first year has been extended till September 15. Earlier, the last date for the admissions was August 30.

TSBIE Secretary Syed Omer Jaleel in a press release said that the Board has extended the last date for admissions in Inter first year by 16 more days and has fixed September 15 as the last date for admissions.

It is being informed that a record number of students have taken admissions into Inter first year in the government junior colleges.

The Secretary also informed that the last date extension is applicable to all the government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, TS Residential, TS Social Welfare Residential, TS Tribal Welfare Residential, TS Model, BC Welfare, TS Minority Welfare, KGBV and Incentive Junior College offering two-year Intermediate courses.

In the current academic year 2021-22, more than one lakh students have taken admissions into the Intermediate first year.

It has been noted that for the past five years, the number of students taking admissions into inter first year in government colleges has risen.