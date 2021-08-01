Telangana: BIE extends last date for inter first year admissions

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Saturday announced the extension of the last date for inter first year admissions.

The secretary of the TSBIE Syed Omer Jaleel has informed that the board has extended the last date for admissions into the first year courses for the academic year 2021-22 till August 17.

In a press release, it was also informed that the extension of the last date is applicable for all the government, private aided, private unaided, co-operative, TS residential, TS social welfare residential, TS tribal welfare residential, TS model schools, BC welfare schools, KGBVS, Incentive Junior Colleges and Composite Degree Colleges offering the two year intermediate courses.

Before taking admissions, parents and students can check the list of affiliated colleges in Telangana (click here).

Inter classes

As government has not allowed educational institutions to reopen for in-person classes, inter students have to study online.

It is expected that the government may allow the reopening of junior colleges in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana sooner as the number of COVID-19 cases has dropped significantly in the state.

Earlier, while lifting the lockdown in the state, the Telangana cabinet had decided to allow educational institutions to hold in-person classes.

Later, the government dropped the plan to reopen educational institutions for in-person classes. Based on government’s decision, schools and colleges in Telangana decided to continue with online classes.