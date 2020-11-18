Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay files complaint with cyber crimes

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday filed a complaint with the CCS, Cyber crimes wing of Hyderabad in connection with the forging of his signature on a purported representation to Election commission of India.

Sanjay alleged that the purported letter addressed to the Chief election Commissioner, election Commission of India is false and created by forging his signature.

In the complaint BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay alleged that the letter which has been created and being widely circulated on social media does not attributed to him, but it is aimed at damaging his and BJP party image.

Meanwhile, a letter reportedly written by Sanjay, to the Election commission of India demanding to immediately hold up the process of registering and distributing of flood relief since it was violation of model code of conduct.

The reported letter went viral on social media group forcing Sanjay to lodge a complaint with the Cyber crime sleuths.