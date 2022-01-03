Telangana BJP chief’s arrest is murder of democracy: JP Nadda

New Delhi: BJP president J P Nadda lashed out at the Telangana government on Monday for the arrest of the party’s state unit chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, alleging that it amounted to “murder of democracy”.

He said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao acted in frustration due to the BJP’s win in a recent bypoll and the popular support the party has been receiving in the southern state.

Kumar, who planned to stage a protest in solidarity with the demands of teachers’ groups, was taken into custody by police in Karimnagar on Sunday for allegedly violating the Telangana government’s guidelines to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The MP from Karimnagar had planned to undertake “jagarana” at his office in the town from 9 pm on Sunday to 5 am on Monday against the state government’s order number 317 related to the introduction of a zonal system in the allocation of jobs.

Nadda said the Telangana government meted out “inhuman” treatment to Kumar and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers as police beat them up before taking them into custody.

“This is murder of democracy. We strongly condemn it,” he said.

The state BJP chief was protesting peacefully at his office following all the Covid protocols, Nadda added while expressing support for the demands of teachers.