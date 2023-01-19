Telangana BJP chief’s son to cooperate with cops in assault case

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay’s son Bandi Bhagirath who was booked under the Ragging Act stated that he would cooperate with the police in an ongoing probe against him.

Bhagirath was seen slapping a fellow student at Mahindra University in a video that went viral on social media, following which he was booked under sections 341, 323, 504 and 506 of IPC by the Dundigal police.

However, his father and Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday defended him and claimed that Bhagirath resorted to the act because the student, identified as Sriram, had sent messages to the sister of one of his friends.

Bhagirath along with his advocate (associated with the BJP) Karuna Sagar reportedly went to the Dundigal police station on Wednesday in connection with the case and admitted in front of the police that he would appear before them whenever he was summoned.

Later on Wednesday, the victim named Sriram, dismissed the incident as of no importance. He claimed that he was given a dressing down by Bhagirath for sending messages to the sister of the latter’s friend.

Sriram went on to say, “We have put the incident behind us and are friends now.” The incident created ripples on social media after the video went viral. The ruling Bharata Rashtra Samithi (BRS) also attacked Bhagirath and shared the assault videos widely.