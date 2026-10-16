Telangana BJP demands Congress’ stance on ‘regime change’ calls

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP president N Ramchander Rao on Friday, October 16, demanded that the Congress clarify its stand on remarks by lawyer Prashant Bhushan and others allegedly calling for a “regime change” in India, inspired by developments in Bangladesh.

Rao said the remarks made by Bhushan, who he alleged had earlier taken an anti-national stance on Jammu and Kashmir, All India Students’ Association (AISA)’s Neha Bora and CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke were objectionable.

India is the world’s largest democracy, and changes in government are part of the democratic process, he told reporters here.

He asked whether the Congress supported statements by what he termed “anarchist forces” about bringing about a regime change in India, inspired by the violence in Bangladesh.

Rao alleged that the Congress and “urban Naxals” were working to weaken constitutional institutions such as the Election Commission and the Supreme Court.

He further alleged that Congress leaders had joined hands with anti-national forces to gain power after realising that the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, “would never be able to win elections” through the democratic process.

He added that it was shameful for the Congress, which claimed to have secured Independence for the country, to now stand alongside anti-national forces.