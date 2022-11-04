Telangana: BJP denies links with MLA poaching accused 

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge, Tarun Chugh on Friday denied links with the accused in the ongoing MLA poaching issue.

Chugh’s statement comes after Telangana’s chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday claimed to have submitted a video to the Supreme Court regarding the issue. Chugh alleged that KCR has propped up the controversy since he lost control over the government.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP leader said, “We never tried to lure TRS MLAs with money or contracts. They are leaving on their own. We have nothing to do with the entire episode. In fact, Chandrashekhar Rao is the mastermind of this entire drama.”