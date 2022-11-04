Telangana: BJP denies links with MLA poaching accused

Chugh's statement comes after Telangana's chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday claimed to have submitted a video to the Supreme Court regarding the issue.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 4th November 2022 1:52 pm IST
Telangana: BJP denies links with MLA poaching accused 
Telangana BJP incharge Tarun Chugh

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in charge, Tarun Chugh on Friday denied links with the accused in the ongoing MLA poaching issue.

Chugh’s statement comes after Telangana’s chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Thursday claimed to have submitted a video to the Supreme Court regarding the issue. Chugh alleged that KCR has propped up the controversy since he lost control over the government.

Also Read
93.13% voter turnout in Munugode bypoll

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, the BJP leader said, “We never tried to lure TRS MLAs with money or contracts. They are leaving on their own. We have nothing to do with the entire episode. In fact, Chandrashekhar Rao is the mastermind of this entire drama.”

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button