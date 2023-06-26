Telangana: BJP leader booked after failed kidnapping attempt

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Chakradhar Goud from Siddipet constituency was booked after a failed attempt to abduct a young man in Ghatkesar of Medchal district.

According to a police statement, Avinash Reddy hailing from Medipalli was in love with his classmate Anshita Reddy for a few years.

However, disputes rose between the couple leaving Anshita no choice but to break up with Avinash.

She asked Avinash to delete all her images and videos from his mobile. But Avinash refused. Rebuked over his attitude, Anshita approached BJP leader Chakradhar Goud for his help.

Goud carved a plan and called Avinash to a hotel near Ghatkesar suggesting that he is willing to resolve the couple’s issue.

However, when Avinash arrived, Goud’s gang started thrashing him and tried to force Avinash to get inside their car.

Avinash then raised an alarm that grabbed the attention of locals who rushed to rescue the young man.

Goud and his gang fled from the location. A disgruntled Avinash registered a police complaint against the BJP leader alleging that the latter was having a live-in relationship with Anshita Reddy.

A case has been registered and investigations are on.