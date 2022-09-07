Telangana: BJP MLA slams govt for not inviting him to BAC meeting

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA M Raghunandhan Rao on Wednesday slammed the state government’s attitude in relation with the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) in the state Assembly on Tuesday.

In a press conference, Rao said an MLA from a party was invited for the BAC meeting in united Andhra Pradesh. “Please tell us the rules to know how many members a party has to invite for the BAC meeting,” he asked.

He also asked if the state government introduced any new rules based on which a party having three members would not be invited for the BAC meeting. “From the time of former chief ministers NT Rama Rao to K Rosaiah, the government invited MLAs even if their party had at least one MLA,” he said.

Also Read Rare manuscripts at Telangana institute to get new life with Iran’s help

“Did the state government introduce any rules or pass a resolution in the State Assembly that MLAs of a particular party will be invited for the BAC meeting only if it has a specific number of MLAs?” Rao asked.

He said he was also ready for any debate with the legislature affairs minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy on discussing the Assembly rules.

He also condemned the government’s intention to issue notice to BJP MLA Etala Rajender for making remarks against speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy during media interaction on the Assembly premises on Tuesday.