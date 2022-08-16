Telangana: BJP MLA slams TRS leader Srinivas Goud over gun fire

Rao demanded Goud's expultion from the cabinet. The BJP MLA asked wether the minister had the licence to operate the gun.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th August 2022 12:51 pm IST

Hyderabad: Telangana Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MLA Raghunandan Rao on Monday questioned the minister V. Srinivas Goud over firing during the recently held freedom rally.

Rao demanded Goud’s expulsion from the cabinet. The BJP MLA asked wether the minister had the licence to operate the gun. “What warranted him to fire in a crowded place?” he asked.

Referring to the minister’s claim that he used rubber bullets while firing, the opposition leader sought clarification from Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahendra Reddy regarding the issue. In case there is no response from the DGP, Rao threatened to move the high court.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Telangana minister rejects demand for resignation over firing

The Dubbak MLA questioned the police as to whom it was trying to protect, stating that as per rule the gun should have been confiscated by now. Rao also stressed that a case should be booked against the minister for firing in public.

Addressing the media, Rao said that the DGP’s silence over the issue is sending out the wrong message. He further added that the weapon must be sent for testing at a forensic lab.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button