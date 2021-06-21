Telangana: BJP, NSUI criticize government for allowing schools to reopen

Hyderabad: BJP has criticized the TRS led state government over the cabinet’s decision to reopen schools in Telangana. The saffron party spokesperson Krishna Sagar Rao said that the central government has issued fresh guidelines on COVID-19 unlock and instructed the states and union territories to follow extra cautionary measures while opening the public and private sectors.

He added that the Telangana government should refrain from taking inhuman and irresponsible decisions. He also cited the examples of Delhi, Maharashtra, and Andhra Pradesh where unlock is done in a phase-wise manner and the decision is being made to conduct online classes.

Meanwhile, the National Students Union Of India (NSUI) has also expressed concern over the Telangana government’s decision to reopen the educational institutions from July 1.

Addressing the media, NSUI Telangana President B. Venkat has said that schools and colleges should begin only after all the students are vaccinated. He said the hasty call of the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to reopen the educational institutions could result in the rapid spread of COVID-19 and could lead to a possible third wave.

Venkat said that the health and medical experts have warned that if a third wave occurs it could have a serious impact on children. The state government should reconsider its decision in the larger interests of the students and their families, he added.

Disclosing his further plan, he said that NSUI will start state-wide protests if the state government does not withdraw its decision.