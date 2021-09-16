Telangana BJP prez Bandi Sanjay accuses TRS govt of corruption

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party president, Bandi Sanjay on Thursday took a dig at chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), claiming that the Centre sanctioned funds worth Rs. 2,52,908 crore to Telangana over the last seven years.

“The Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders have misled people through their lies,” said Sanjay. He also alleged that the Telangana government has not paid the taxes levied on the state.

“If the Telangana government has paid Rs 2.72 lakh crore in taxes in the last 7 years , why would the Centre allocate Rs 1.46 crore as state funds?” questioned Sanjay. He further stated that the TRS and BJP could seek an appointment with Prime Minister Modi for a discussion on the funds given to state, which could clear all their doubts.

Attacking the TRS, Bandi Sanjay questioned the party’s silence over “slain BJP workers” in Palamuru district, asking if the party would investigate the incident and said that strict action will be taken if the TRS leaders weren’t arrested.

At a press conference during his ongoing ‘Praja Sangrama Yatra’, Bandi Sanjay said that he was meeting people along the way, who shared their problems with him. “We reassured them that their issues would be addressed,” he added.

On the basis of his interaction with the public, the BJP leader claimed that there is an anti-incumbency against the TRS in the state. He questioned the government on its approach vis-a-vis BJP leaders who have been lathi charged and sent to jails in the past.

Bandi Sanjay stated that the Union home minister Amit Shah was coming to Hyderabad to celebrate the Liberation Day in Nirmal district on September 17. He further appealed to the party workers to gather large crowds, hand the crowds BJP flags and assemble at the venue for a public meeting by 7:00 a.m. for the same.