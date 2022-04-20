Telangana: BJP blames TRS for party worker’s suicide, holds protests

Hyderabad: The suicide of a BJP member in Telangana’s Khammam district has sparked protests and now led to a political conflict with the TRS.

On April 14, 25-year-old, BJP member Sai Ganesh died by suicide allegedly due to charges filed against him by the police. The state BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar declared on Tuesday that state-wide demonstrations will begin on Wednesday against the ‘dictatorial’ behaviour of the ruling party.

Ganesh attempted suicide outside the 3-town police station and promptly fell. He was brought to the hospital and eventually transferred to Hyderabad, where he died two days later.

On Wednesday, Sanjay urged the BJP cadre to hold black flag marches and rallies in all district headquarters.

Meanwhile, the BJP team met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan at Raj Bhavan to request a CBI investigation into the governing TRS’s alleged crimes, including the killing of Sai Ganesh in Khammam.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah met with the deceased’s relatives and told them that justice will be served following an inquiry, media reports said.

The family demanded a CBI investigation into his death from the Union Home Minister.