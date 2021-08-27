Telangana BJP seeks early conduct of Huzurabad by-poll

Hyderabad: A delegation of the BJP leaders led by former state president and MLA N Indrasena Reddy, called on the state chief electoral officer Telangana on Friday and requested him to conduct by-elections to the Huzurabad assembly constituency at the earliest.

The delegation, also consisting of leaders Bangaru Shruthi and Dr S Prakash Reddy, submitted a representation to the CEO.

In the representation, they informed that a by-election was necessitated due to the resignation of Eatala Rajender from the seat.

Further, they added that BJP accords highest priority to the safety and protection of the voters and election workers. Political parties must adhere to the requirements of safety and protection of citizens and voters from COVID infections, the representation mentioned.

It noted state government sources that 80 per cent of the population in Huzurabad is vaccinated and the director of public health’s statement that there is no looming third wave in the state.

Also, the BJP’s representation said that the Telangana government has issued GO M.S. No. 121 dt 19 , 2021 allowing all the activities that were permitted prior to the introduction of lockdown in the state in supersession of all earlier orders related to lockdown with immediate effect.

Hence in view of all these prevailing circumstances, the BJP Telangana unit requested the CEO to conduct by-elections.