Telangana: BJP state unit may face defections

Hyderabad: The high rising expectations from the Bharatiya Janata Party in Telangana State now seem to be dwindling. There are apprehensions that in the coming days, many members of the BJP will resign and join the Congress party.

After the BJP candidate Raghunandan Rao’s victory in the Dubbak assembly by-poll, hopes of the party gaining strength were raised. Even after showcasing its full strength in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation polls, the BJP was able to win a modest number of seats.

Later, the BJP lost the Graduates MLC seat and was non-existent in the Nagarjunasagar assembly by-poll.

Meanwhile, the senior leaders from the central BJP leadership asked the Telangana BJP unit to introspect the reasons for the losses in the elections.

After the BJP sensational election victory in the Dubbak assembly by-poll, it was noted that the public has found an alternate in the BJP and the party policies are acceptable in the state. But after defeats in the recent elections, it seems that the public have deviated itself from the BJP.