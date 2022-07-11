Telangana: BJP to hold bike rallies from July 21

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has decided to hold bike rallies in all the Assembly constituencies in the State from July 21. The rallies will be called “BJP Bharosa Yatra”.

A core committee meeting of the party held under the chairmanship of the State party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, took the decision to this effect. The party was focusing on the Assembly constituencies, where it doesn’t have a good leader. It decided to launch “Operation Akarsh” to welcome rival party leaders into the party fold and strengthen the party in all such weak constituencies.

The party also decided to not reveal the names of the rival party leaders, who want to join the party. The main objective of the party was to give a rude shock to the ruling TRS party through its Operation Akarsh program in the wake of the blow received from the pink party following the joining of the four BJP corporators into the TRS party.

Party MLA from Huzurabad Assembly constituency Etela Rajender has already spilled the beans on the issue by stating that their party’s Operation Akarsh was already underway in a secret manner. Meanwhile, Bandi Sanjay has decided to hold a silence protest program at Karimnagar on Monday demanding that the State government solve podu land problems of tribal farmers.