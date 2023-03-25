Telangana: BJP to stage protest against TSPSC paper leak issue in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will stage a protest against the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak issue in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The protest will be held at Indira Park in Hyderabad.

The Telangana High Court on Friday granted permission for 500 people to stage the dharna.

Also Read Hyderabad: Cops foil protest by unemployed students at Osmania University

Speaking to ANI, BJP spokesperson NV Subhash said, “The BJP is always with the people and we always raise our voice for the people. We have been constantly raising voices for 8 years that there are so many shortfalls and gaps in the job notifications. There are 30 lakh aspirants who have been preparing for government jobs.”

Unfortunately, the K Chandrashekar Rao government deliberately delayed job notifications because there were no funds in the government departments, the BJP leader said.

He said, “In order to support the 30 lakh job aspirants who are in the doldrums as TSPSC has deliberately leaked the paper, we are staging a dharna. They have been preparing for competitive exams for almost 3-4 years. They are looking forward to getting into government jobs but due to this paper leak, the exams are postponed for four months. In order to support the unemployed youth, the BJP wanted to hold a dharna.”

But the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government as usual, Subhash said did not want the opposition parties to come into the light and support the people.

“We have gone to the High Court and the Court has given us permission from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday for around 500 people. As law-abiding citizens, we will honour and respect the court verdict. A peaceful dharna will be organized where all the state leaders will be coming,” he said.

On Thursday, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan sought a status report of the alleged TSPSC paper leak case from the top officials of the state.

As per Governor’s instructions, Raj Bhavan wrote to the Telangana Chief Secretary, the TSPSC Secretary and the Director General of Police seeking the latest status of the case within 48 hours.

In the letter, it was asked to furnish a status report on the alleged paper leak case including Special Investigation Team’s investigation status.

The TSPSC was also asked to furnish the details of its regular and outsourcing employees who appeared for examinations with or without permission from the Commission and their performance in the exams and preparatory leave etc.

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on March 15 cancelled the Assistant Engineers (AE) exam held on March 5, following allegations of the question paper leak.

On March 13, police arrested nine people, including two employees of the TSPSC. Following the arrest of the accused, the Commission cancelled the exam and also postponed other exams scheduled to be held later this month.