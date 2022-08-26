Telangana: BJP-TRS workers clash during Praja Sangrama Yatra

Hyderabad: Supporters of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) clashed with the workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the Praja Sangrama Yatra in Coonur of Zaffergadh Mandal in Warangal.

The BJP alleged that TRS workers tried to block the rally taken out by party state chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday. A scuffle ensued amidst chanting of slogans. To disperse groups, police used lathi-charge.

The BJP workers were angry with police behaviour, stating that several of them were injured in a lathi charge. “KCR is misusing the police,” alleged the workers while chanting slogans.

A single-judge bench on Thursday suspended a police order directing the BJP to immediately stop the padayatra.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government has filed an appeal against the single-judge bench’s order. The government argues that the continuation of padayatra may result in a breach of peace. It has sought an immediate hearing of the appeal.

Meanwhile, after a gap of three days, Sanjay resumed the padayatra in Station Ghanpur constituency. He was accompanied by a large number of BJP workers and supporters.