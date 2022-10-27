Telangana: BJP writes to EC over alleged bogus votes in Munugode

Hyderabad: Central leadership of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission of India over alleged Bogus votes in Munugode.

In their letter, union minister for education Dharmendra Pradhan, and BJP national spokesperson, Sambit Patra claimed that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) violated the code of conduct. The letter states that even after the deletion of 12,000 bogus votes from the Munugode Assembly, 14,000 of them still remain intact.

The two BJP leaders urged the ECI to take action and delete the existing bogus votes, which could ensure free and fair elections in Munugode. “They (TRS) are distributing liquor and cash to the voters to influence them in the polling,” Pradhan stated in the letter. He further highlighted that the TRS was distributing liquor to lure voters, ahead of the by-poll.

The saffron party leaders further alleged that TRS members were using official vehicles for campaigning in the poll-bound district. It is to be noted that people in Munugode will cast their vote on November 3. The by-elections were necessitated after former Congress MLA, Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy switched sides with the BJP earlier this year.