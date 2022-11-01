Telangana: BJP writes to ECI against alleged phone tapping by TRS

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Tuesday said that the TRS government has been resorting to illegal and foul means blatantly violating the model code of conduct in the run-up to the by-election to the Munugode Assembly seat.

In a complaint to the Election Commission of India Chugh demanded a thorough inquiry into the illegal practices of the KCR-led state government which, he said, were meant to stifle the voice of democracy.

He said that the telephones of the BJP leaders mainly those who are working in the constituency were being tapped which is highly illegal. “It is needless to state herein that it is not permissible under the law to tap someone’s telephone without any legal process and these actions are nothing but an abuse of legal process by the ruling TRS party,” he said.

Chugh further said that ‘fake allegations’ have been made against the BJP for ‘engineering defections’ as ‘there has been no concrete evidence given by the state government it was a blatant attempt to malign the BJP and to mislead the voters.’

“Moreover, the banking details of some of the leaders were fake banking details and also trying to get the banking details of any third party furthermore it is observed that the TRS party leaders are openly stating that they are probing into the banking transactions of some individuals and companies which itself shows the commission of illegal acts by TRS party and its leaders and the said actions also constitutes an offense under relevant provisions of Indian Penal Code,” Tarun Chugh said.

Chugh informed the ECI that the TRS party is directly transferring amounts to voters by way of several mobile money transfer applications such as Google Pay, Phone pe, etc. “It is pertinent to mention herein that a similar modus operandi was adopted by the TRS party in the previous elections and also during the recently held MLC graduate elections,” he claimed.

Chugh demanded a fair inquiry into the malpractices of chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and punishment to the ‘erring’ people.