On Tuesday, Vijayashanthi questioned Eatala’s statement to the media, in which he declared that he had abandoned the process of inducting leaders from opposition parties.

Telangana BJP's internal conflict ahead of Assembly polls
Hyderabad: After the disputes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state chief Bandi Sanjay and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender were denied, the Telangana BJP is now facing internal turmoil ahead of the Assembly elections with a fresh verbal scuffle that erupted between BJP national executive member, Vijayashanthi, and Eatala.

Vijayashanthi has accused the party MLA of engaging in anti-party activities, claiming that his role in the Joining Committee was detrimental to the party.

On Tuesday, Vijayashanthi questioned Eatala’s statement to the media, in which he declared that he had abandoned the process of inducting leaders from opposition parties.

Asking whether the victories in the Dubbaka, GHMC, and MLC polls were a result of the Joining Committee’s efforts, she emphasized that the BJP’s success was due to the sacrifices of party activists and loyal supporters while she criticized Eatala’s alleging anti-BJP campaign under the guise of the Joining Committee.

The conflict between the two leaders escalated when Eatala made remarks about all parties having covert relationships with KCR, including Vijayashanthi demanding that he disclose the names of such covert individuals within the BJP.

Recently, Eatala denied conflicts between him and Bandi Sanjay and also cleared the air saying that he has not asked for any high position in the party.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 1st June 2023 2:25 pm IST
