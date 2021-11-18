Telangana blind cricket team receives equipment from ADP Pvt Ltd

Hyderabad: Automatic Data Processing (ADP) on Thursday presented shoes, bats, wicket keeping gloves and other cricket equipment to the Telangana’s blind cricket team before its campaign at the 4th edition of the Nagesh Trophy – National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2021-22.

ADP is a leading provider of Human Resources Management Software & Services. In a press note, the company said that it is promoting the Telangana Blind Cricket Team (men) through the support of I&EYE, an NGO that provides quality education and health, including rectification of vision for visually impaired children.

ADP added that October 23 and 24 2021 turned into two memorable days for many blind cricketers from Telangana state as they demonstrated exemplary skills, commitment and sportsmanship to make it to the state team that is currently taking part in the 4th edition of Nagesh Trophy – National T20 cricket tournament for the blind 2021-22. The tournament will take place until November 25, 2021 in Haryana and Delhi.

ADP Pvt. Ltd. sponsored the Telangana State level Tournament in October that brought 14 extraordinary cricketers into the contention to make it the state’s squad to play in the Nagesh Trophy. As a token of appreciation and good luck, ADP also sponsored their entire cricket kit, including bats, gloves, wicket keeper gloves, and shoes to every player, through their CSR program, Tarang, added the release.

“Cricket for the blind is not just a game but a test of character, resilience, skills, and passion that the Telangana team has excelled in over the years. I was pleased to virtually interact with the whole team and understand the nuances of cricket for the blind from the players themselves,” Mr Vijay Vemulplli, general manager and managing director, ADP Ovt said.