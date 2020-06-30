Telangana: Body of teenage girl found on railway tracks

By Sameer Updated: June 30, 2020, 8:41 pm IST
teenage girl
Representational Photo

Kothagudem [TS]: A 17-year-old girl was found dead on the railway tracks. This incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana.

After the incident, the parents of the deceased alleged that the minor girl was raped and murder.

Later, many netizens started demanding justice to the girl.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The preliminary investigation indicated that the girl might have died in train accident. However, police assured that the investigation will be done in all possible angle including abetment to suicide.

An IPS Officer has been designated to handle the probe.

Earlier, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kothagudem, Vanama Venkateswara Rao expressed sorrow over the incident.

Categories
Crime and AccidentTop Stories
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close