Telangana: Body of teenage girl found on railway tracks

Kothagudem [TS]: A 17-year-old girl was found dead on the railway tracks. This incident took place in Bhadradri Kothagudem District, Telangana.

After the incident, the parents of the deceased alleged that the minor girl was raped and murder.

Later, many netizens started demanding justice to the girl.

Meanwhile, police registered a case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The preliminary investigation indicated that the girl might have died in train accident. However, police assured that the investigation will be done in all possible angle including abetment to suicide.

An IPS Officer has been designated to handle the probe.

Earlier, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Kothagudem, Vanama Venkateswara Rao expressed sorrow over the incident.