Telangana: Born on TSRTC bus, baby gets lifetime pass

Published: 23rd April 2022 6:04 pm IST

Hyderabad: A baby boy born on an RTC bus has been given a lifetime pass by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

A pregnant woman named Anita, who was travelling from Hyderabad to Marikal in an RTC bus, went into labour in between Jadcherla and Mahabubnagar. She delivered her baby with the help of a co-passenger at 6:45 pm, on Friday.

While speaking to Siasat.com, Sridhar, an official of the TSRTC said, “The woman experienced labour pain near Jadcherla and delivered a baby boy in the bus. She was later taken to the nearby SVC hospital. The baby boy has been given a lifetime pass.”

