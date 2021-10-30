Telangana Boxing Associating to host Nationals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Telangana Boxing Association is all set to host the National Boxing championship in the city as the Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) has assured all the help for organizing it, the authority chairman A Venkateshwar Reddy stated on Saturday.

Addressing a delegation of the Telangana Boxing Association, Reddy asked the association to contact the Boxing Federation of India to get all necessary permissions for hosting the Boxing National Championship.

Furthermore, he stated “the Telangana boxer Nikhat Zareen, who got a gold in the recent national boxing championship in Hissar would be felicitated grandly by the Sports Authority. Similarly, Niharika, another boxer who got a medal would also be felicitated.”

On the occasion, TBA president BD Manmohan, a retired police officer who was an international boxer hailing from Hyderabad city, was felicitated.